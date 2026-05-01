Mats Wieffer News: Available despite ankle issue
Wieffer trained all week despite an ongoing minor ankle issue and is available for Saturday's clash against Newcastle, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.
Wieffer has been an undisputed starter at right-back for Brighton since late February and the club has no intention of holding him out despite the ankle complaint, which has clearly not been serious enough to disrupt his training schedule. Joel Veltman remains on standby if any last-minute concerns emerge, but all signs point toward Wieffer taking his usual spot in the lineup against the Magpies.
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