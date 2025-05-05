Mats Wieffer News: Dishes assist in draw
Wieffer assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Wieffer shined in his third consecutive start, as he recorded an assist for the second time in the three outings. This also marked his fifth straight appearance accounting for at least one chance created, with a total of six over that period.
