Mats Wieffer News: Nets a brace
Wieffer scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley.
Wieffer put in both of his team's goals in Saturday's win on just two shots. He should continue having success in front of goal against Tottenham, a side flirting with relegation which has let in 50 goals so far this season.
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