Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer News: Nets a brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Wieffer scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Wieffer put in both of his team's goals in Saturday's win on just two shots. He should continue having success in front of goal against Tottenham, a side flirting with relegation which has let in 50 goals so far this season.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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