Mats Wieffer News: Starting in defense

Wieffer (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's season finale against Manchester United.

Wieffer made his return from the ankle issue that had ruled him out of the last two fixtures, with coach Fabian Hurzeler handing him a starting role after confirming he would be an option for the final match of the campaign. The versatile midfielder has been one of Brighton's most important players this season, and his immediate return to the lineup is a significant boost for the Seagulls heading into the Manchester United clash. He has contributed two goals, three assists, 71 clearances, 64 tackles and 20 chances created across 25 Premier League appearances this season.