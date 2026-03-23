Mats Wieffer headshot

Mats Wieffer News: Two shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Wieffer registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Wieffer took a pair of shots during Saturday's win. The right-back wasn't overly-involved in the attack, but he got forward in some limited chances. Wieffer hasn't been excellent going forward in recent weeks, but he's started five matches in a row now that he's back fit. Wieffer produced three assists in 13 starts prior to his injury.

Mats Wieffer
Brighton & Hove Albion
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