Mats Wieffer News: Two shots in win

Wieffer registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Wieffer took a pair of shots during Saturday's win. The right-back wasn't overly-involved in the attack, but he got forward in some limited chances. Wieffer hasn't been excellent going forward in recent weeks, but he's started five matches in a row now that he's back fit. Wieffer produced three assists in 13 starts prior to his injury.