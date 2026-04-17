Matt Doherty Injury: Late call to face Leeds
Doherty (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "Doc has trained last couple days, but we're weighing up the risk, he's pushing, we'll make a late call. Everyone else is good."
Doherty is going to need some testing in the build-up to Saturday's contest, as after training the past few days, he is fit enough to be considered a late call. This is good news for the defender, with a return seeming to be soon after only one game out. If he is fit, the defender is likely to remain a depth option from the bench, only starting in 10 games all season, while going unused consistently.
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