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Matt Doherty Injury: Not an option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Doherty (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Doherty has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite manager Rob Edwards confirming he had been training for the past few days and pushing to be available. The club weighed up the risk and ultimately decided against including him in the matchday squad after just one game out. He has started only 10 games all season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence, with his availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored as the undisclosed issue continues to be assessed.

Matt Doherty
Wolverhampton
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