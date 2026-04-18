Matt Doherty Injury: Not an option Saturday
Doherty (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.
Doherty has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite manager Rob Edwards confirming he had been training for the past few days and pushing to be available. The club weighed up the risk and ultimately decided against including him in the matchday squad after just one game out. He has started only 10 games all season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence, with his availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored as the undisclosed issue continues to be assessed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Doherty See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 771 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20106 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20106 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 30109 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Doherty See More