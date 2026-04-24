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Matt Doherty Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:11am

Doherty (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of Express and Star. "Doc has trained all week, so he's available."

Doherty is set for a return this week after some time out with an undisclosed injury, only missing two games with the knock. This will mainly give the club some more depth in the backline, starting in 10 matches this season, but going unused often. That said, he is likely to return to a bench spot if fit. However, with Ladislav Krejci's (neck) still questionable, he could see the start in the center of the defense, with Toti Gomes also an option for that time.

Matt Doherty
Wolverhampton
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