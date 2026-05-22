Matt Doherty Injury: Out for finale

Doherty is out for Sunday's match against Burnley, according to manager Rob Edwards, per Liam Keen of the Express and Star. "Doc will be missing for this one."

Doherty is not going to be an option for the club's final Premier League match before their relegation, as the defender is missing due to an injury. This is rough for the long-time Wolves defender, as it could mean he played some of his last minutes in the top flight of English football. It will be a minor loss of depth for the club, as he only appeared in 11 matches all season.