Matt Doherty Injury: Won't play Friday
Doherty (undisclosed) will be out for Friday's game against West Ham United.
Doherty is dealing with a niggle, so it shouldn't be anything that will cause him to miss too many games, although it will prevent him from playing against the Hammers. The veteran defender has been limited to just 10 starts this season, and he'll aim to recover in time to face Leeds United on Saturday, April 18.
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