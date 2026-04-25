Matt Doherty News: Makes starting XI
Doherty (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Tottenham.
Doherty returned from an undisclosed injury that had kept him out of two matches, with manager Rob Edwards handing him a starting role after confirming he had trained all week without any issues. The defender has started 10 matches this season and steps into the center of the defense to face the Spurs. His return adds a welcome boost to a backline that had been short of options in recent weeks.
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