Edwards will return to Atlanta after his second season with the club this campaign, having his option picked up. He would earn a decent role last season, starting in 14 of his 20 appearances, notching one assist from his defensive role but not earning an assist, also adding 10 interceptions, 18 tackles and 41 clearances. He should continue to earn time with the club next season as they look to rebuild and do better than the disappointing 2025 campaign, although this could lead to less time as they look for new options.