Matt Edwards News: Assist from bench

Edwards assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC.

Edwards would come on with 22 minutes to play and make a major impact Saturday, as he would find Ajani Fortune in the 86th minute for a goal and a point for his club. This does mark his first goal contribution of the season, coming on one shot and four chances created. He continues to see limited time this season, only starting in two of his seven appearances, while earning 250 minutes of play.