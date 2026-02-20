Matt Edwards headshot

Matt Edwards News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 20, 2026

Edwards (hamstring) should be an option going forward after not being mentioned in the team's availability report ahead of Saturday's clash with Cincinnati.

Edwards returned to training during the preseason after being absent over the final three months of the previous campaign. The young defender will likely be initially considered for a bench role behind right-back Ronald Hernandez and center-back Juan Berrocal Gonzalez. In that case, Edwards is not guaranteed to have a lot of fantasy upside unless he can eventually rack up defensive stats.

