Matt Freese News: Allowed four on four saves

Freese had four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Atlanta United.

Freese was betrayed by his own team with two unaccounted goals that saw him allow four goal during a solid outing Saturday. He still brings his saves per game average to about 3.6, allowing about 1.5 goals per contest. The keeper will face off with Minnesota for the next match on Sunday, who have scored nine goals in the last nine contests.