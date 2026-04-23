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Matt Freese News: Allows four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Freese had two saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Freese allowed a season high of four goals Wednesday, only making two saves during the draw to Cincinnati. This gives him 15 goals conceded on the year, making 29 saves with just one clean sheet in nine games. He will head to Montreal for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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