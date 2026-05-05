Matt Freese News: Concedes twice
Freese registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against D.C. United.
Freese continues to struggle with the lack of back line help, making five saves while seeing three go Sunday. As a result, he's only secured one clean sheet through 11 games as averages about 3.4 saves a game. The keeper will face off with Columbus for the next match on Sunday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.
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