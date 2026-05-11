Matt Freese News: Earns clean sheet
Freese made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Columbus Crew.
Freese earned just his second clean sheet of the season, making two saves vs Columbus on Sunday. He's allowed 11 goals in the last six matches, making 23 saves in that span. the keeper will travel to Charlotte for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests. Freese had also allowed two goals to the opponent on two saves during the last outing on April 18.
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