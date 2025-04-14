Matt Freese News: Ears clean sheet

Freese had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Freese had a lighter day in the net Saturday, making three saves while securing his second clean sheet of the season. He has collected 19 saves in just the last four games, allowing six goals on two cleans in that span. The keeper will head to New England for the next game on Saturday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contest. Freese had allowed just a goal on one save against the opponent during the last outing on March 15.