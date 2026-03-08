Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Freese registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Freese had to make just one save to secure his first clean sheet of the season. He's only conceded two goals with nine saves in three appearances to open up the 2026 campaign. The keeper will face off with Colorado for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last three contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
