Matt Freese News: Easy clean sheet
Freese registered one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.
Freese had to make just one save to secure his first clean sheet of the season. He's only conceded two goals with nine saves in three appearances to open up the 2026 campaign. The keeper will face off with Colorado for the next game on Saturday, who have scored six goals in the last three contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back318 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot325 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack339 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success360 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More