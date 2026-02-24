Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Freese registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Despite letting in a goal within the first two minutes, Freese bounced back to make five crucial saves, four of them from inside the box, helping his team earn a valuable away point. He will be back in goal on Sunday against Philadelphia Union.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
