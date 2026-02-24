Matt Freese News: Five saves in draw
Freese registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Despite letting in a goal within the first two minutes, Freese bounced back to make five crucial saves, four of them from inside the box, helping his team earn a valuable away point. He will be back in goal on Sunday against Philadelphia Union.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back306 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot313 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing320 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack327 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success348 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More