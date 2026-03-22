Matt Freese News: Five saves in loss
Freese recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.
Freese allowed three goals despite making five saves against Inter Miami. He's still only allowed six goals in five MLS appearances, making 15 saves with one clean sheets heading into the international break. The keeper will face off with St Louis for the next game on April 4, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot339 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing346 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More