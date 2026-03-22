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Matt Freese News: Five saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Freese recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Inter Miami CF.

Freese allowed three goals despite making five saves against Inter Miami. He's still only allowed six goals in five MLS appearances, making 15 saves with one clean sheets heading into the international break. The keeper will face off with St Louis for the next game on April 4, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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