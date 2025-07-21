Matt Freese News: Five saves vs SKC

Freese made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Freese did all he can to keep the match leveled on Saturday, making five saves against Sporting Kansas City. Since returning from National Team duty, the keeper has not lost his touch, making 12 saves in just the last three games. He will head to Dallas for the last contest before the Leagues Cup tournament on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five matches.