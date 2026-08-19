Matt Freese News: Four saves against Cincinnati
Freese had four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus FC Cincinnati.
Freese made four saves in Wednesday's 1-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati, keeping his side in the match throughout a tightly contested first half before being beaten by Kenji Mboma Dem's left-footed finish in the 11th minute and then powerless to stop Evander's spinning stoppage-time strike that sealed the result. The goalkeeper has now gone six consecutive MLS matches without a clean sheet, a run that has coincided with NYCFC's slide to seventh in the Eastern Conference, and his side will need a collective defensive improvement heading into the New England Revolution fixture to arrest a difficult run of form.
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