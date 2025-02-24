Matt Freese News: Four saves against Inter Miami

Freese recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Freese was able to make four saves while allowing two goals in his first match back to the new season. He will look for an even better 2025, having allowed 49 goals on 38 saves in 38 MLS appearances including the playoffs. However, the keeper was able to average 3.64 saves per game. He will travel to LAFC for the next game on Saturday, who scored one goal during their first contest.