Matt Freese News: Four saves vs RBNY
Freese had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New York Red Bulls.
Freese had a decent outing against RBNY on Saturday, making four saves while allowing one goal. He is coming off back to back clean sheets, conceding eight goals in the last six appearances with 19 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Nashville for thr final match before the World Cup break on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics40 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More