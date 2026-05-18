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Matt Freese News: Four saves vs RBNY

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Freese had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New York Red Bulls.

Freese had a decent outing against RBNY on Saturday, making four saves while allowing one goal. He is coming off back to back clean sheets, conceding eight goals in the last six appearances with 19 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Nashville for thr final match before the World Cup break on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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