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Matt Freese News: Gets another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Freese had two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

Freese recorded a second clean sheet in a row, not allowing a goal since May 3. He's been averaging about 3.2 saves per match, earning three clean sheets through 13 games. The keeper will head to RBNY for the Hudson River Derby on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five appearances.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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