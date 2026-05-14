Matt Freese News: Gets another clean sheet
Freese had two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
Freese recorded a second clean sheet in a row, not allowing a goal since May 3. He's been averaging about 3.2 saves per match, earning three clean sheets through 13 games. The keeper will head to RBNY for the Hudson River Derby on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five appearances.
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