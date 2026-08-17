Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Lets in three second half goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Freese registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Philadelphia Union.

Freese allowed all three of Philadelphia's goals in the second half Sunday, making two saves in the loss to his former club. It was the first time he had conceded more than two goals in league play since April 22. Over his last 10 MLS appearances, he has allowed 12 goals while recording 34 saves and two clean sheets. The keeper will head to Cincinnati for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests. The last time Freese faced off with the opponent he struggled, allowing four goals on two teams during the last outing on April 22.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
USA vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16
SOC
USA vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 16
Rotowire Staff
44 days ago
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
SOC
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Round of 32
Rotowire Staff
49 days ago
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
SOC
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Round of 32 Best Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
50 days ago
Turkiye vs USA Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D
SOC
Turkiye vs USA Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group D
Rotowire Staff
55 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
56 days ago