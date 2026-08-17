Matt Freese News: Lets in three second half goals
Freese registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Philadelphia Union.
Freese allowed all three of Philadelphia's goals in the second half Sunday, making two saves in the loss to his former club. It was the first time he had conceded more than two goals in league play since April 22. Over his last 10 MLS appearances, he has allowed 12 goals while recording 34 saves and two clean sheets. The keeper will head to Cincinnati for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests. The last time Freese faced off with the opponent he struggled, allowing four goals on two teams during the last outing on April 22.
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