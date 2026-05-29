Matt Freese News: Likely to start for USMNT
Freese is expected to be the No. 1 goalkeeper for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Freese has three clean sheets and 21 goals allowed in 15 matches with New York City FC in the 2026 MLS season. Even though USA has another dependable goalkeeper in Matt Turner, it seems Freese will be the one between the posts when the Stars and Stripes open their WC campaign against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.
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