Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Makes just one save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Freese made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New England Revolution.

Freese allowed a goal from his own teammate Saturday, making just a save during the win against New England. He's allowed just four goals to oppositions in four appearances, making 13 saves as he continues to look for his first clean sheet. The keeper will head to Columbus for the next match on Saturday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
