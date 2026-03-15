Matt Freese News: One save vs Colorado
Freese had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids.
Freese only made one save, allowing a single goal to take the win on Saturday. He's yet to concede more than one goal in a single match, conceding just three during the first four appearances, making 10 saves with two clearances. The keeper's next test will be a clash vs Inter Miami on Mar 22, who have scored six goals in the last five appearances.
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