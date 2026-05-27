Matt Freese News: Saves four, concedes two in loss
Freese made four saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Freese made some big stops to keep NYCFC in the match, but it wasn't enough to earn a result against the top team in MLS. He will spend the next two weeks preparing for the World Cup, where he is expected to be the starting GK for the US Men's National Team. USA kicks off the World Cup at home against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics49 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More