Matt Freese News: Saves four, concedes two in loss

Freese made four saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Freese made some big stops to keep NYCFC in the match, but it wasn't enough to earn a result against the top team in MLS. He will spend the next two weeks preparing for the World Cup, where he is expected to be the starting GK for the US Men's National Team. USA kicks off the World Cup at home against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.