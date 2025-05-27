Matt Freese News: Sees one go

Freese made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Chicago Fire.

Freese only allowed a goal while making just two saves during the win Sunday. His form in the net has been solid, conceding just two goals in the last six MLS games, picking up 15 saves with four clean sheets in that span for a total of six clean sheets on the season, which is tied for second most in the league. Freese will face off with Houston on Wednesday for the next match, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.