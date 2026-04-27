Matt Freese News: Sees one go
Freese had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus CF Montreal.
Outside of the one goal allowed, Freese had a solid outing with four saves against Montreal. His defensive line has not bee much help as it cost him to concede 14 goals in just the last seven MLS apparances, despite making 24 saves and two clearances in that span. The keeper will face off with DC United for the next league game on Saturday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.
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