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Matt Freese News: Sees two go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Freese made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Charlotte FC.

Freese only made two saves while also allowing two goal during the loss to Charlotte on Saturday. He still remains effecive in the box, making 27 saves in just eight MLS apprarances, bringing his average a game to 3.3. The keeper will face off with Cincinnati for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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