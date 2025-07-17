Matt Freese News: Solid as always
Freese registered six saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Orlando City SC.
Freese is back to the groove of things, making six saves while allowing just a goal to Orlando on Wednesday. This ups his average saves a game to 3.3, with 63 in 19 appearances. The keeper will head to Sporting Kansas City for the next match on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.
