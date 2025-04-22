Matt Freese News: Solid outing
Freese registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against New England Revolution.
Freese did what he could Saturday, making four saves against New England. He's made 23 saves in the last five matches, keeping two clean sheets for another solid campaign with NYCFC. He will travel to Toronto for the next game on Saturday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now