Matt Freese headshot

Matt Freese News: Solid outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Freese registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Freese did what he could Saturday, making four saves against New England. He's made 23 saves in the last five matches, keeping two clean sheets for another solid campaign with NYCFC. He will travel to Toronto for the next game on Saturday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
