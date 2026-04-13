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Matt Freese News: Standout against Vacouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Freese registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Despite allowing two goals, Freese was on top of his game Saturday, making eight saves against Vancouver. This bring his average saves a match to 3.5, conceding nine goals in seven appearances. He will face off with Charlotte on Saturday, who have scored 12 goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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