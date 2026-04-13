Matt Freese News: Standout against Vacouver
Freese registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Despite allowing two goals, Freese was on top of his game Saturday, making eight saves against Vancouver. This bring his average saves a match to 3.5, conceding nine goals in seven appearances. He will face off with Charlotte on Saturday, who have scored 12 goals in the last five contests.
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