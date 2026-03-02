Matt Freese News: Three saves in win

Matt Freese headshot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Freese recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Freese was unable to stop Indiana Vassilev's penalty kick on Sunday, however that was the only goal allowed as he also had three huge saves in the process. He's already made three saves during the first two MLS matches, letting in two with a clearance. He will face off with Orlando City on Saturday for the home opener, who have scored three goals during the first two matches of the campaign.

