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Matt Freese News: Two saves vs St Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Freese made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Freese was on his way to a clean sheet, however a late goal conceded disrupted his chances for a second of the season. This was only his seventh goal conceded through six matches, making 17 saves in the process. He will travel to Vancouver for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.

Matt Freese
New York City FC
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