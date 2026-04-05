Matt Freese News: Two saves vs St Louis
Freese made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC.
Freese was on his way to a clean sheet, however a late goal conceded disrupted his chances for a second of the season. This was only his seventh goal conceded through six matches, making 17 saves in the process. He will travel to Vancouver for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 11 goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing361 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Freese See More