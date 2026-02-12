Matt Miazga headshot

Matt Miazga Injury: Not involved yet in preseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 11:32am

Miazga (leg) was expected to see action in the preseason but has continued to feel discomfort while he works towards the Feb. 21 MLS season opener, according to coach Pat Noonan "Today was probably the hardest push that he's had.", Laurel Pfahler of the Queens City Press reports.

Miazga may not be healthy enough to start in the initial game of the season despite making progress in his recovery from the injury. The defender hasn't played since Sept. 13, with all of Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe and Alvas Powell getting some time on the pitch in his absence.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Miazga
