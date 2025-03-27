Fantasy Soccer
Matt Miazga headshot

Matt Miazga Injury: Participates in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Miazga (knee) participated in training Thursday but still isn't an option, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Carter Chapley of the FC Cincinnati media team.

Miazga is seeing a positive update Thursday, as he was back in training doing warmups. However, he was not in full training and is still not an option for the club at the moment. He is expected to participate in training more regularly next week, likely leaving a return not far behind.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
