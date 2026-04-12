Matt Miazga Injury: Picks up leg injury
Miazga was subbed off due to injury in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC due to a leg discomfort, reports James Weber of Enquirer.
Miazga felt discomfort in his leg, forcing him off against Toronto. This may be related to the same leg injury that saw him miss six months of action, leaving him questionable to return for the Chicago game on Saturday.
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