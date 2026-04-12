Matt Miazga headshot

Matt Miazga Injury: Picks up leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Miazga was subbed off due to injury in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC due to a leg discomfort, reports James Weber of Enquirer.

Miazga felt discomfort in his leg, forcing him off against Toronto. This may be related to the same leg injury that saw him miss six months of action, leaving him questionable to return for the Chicago game on Saturday.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Miazga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Miazga See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 18, 2024