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Matt Miazga Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Miazga (leg) is back in team training, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Miazga has been out for most of April and is closing in on his return, as the defender joined team training. His return to training early in the week is good, as it likely implies he will be an option for the weekend, facing Chicago on Saturday. He has only missed one start all season when an option, so this is a solid addition back to the team, likely to start if fit.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
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