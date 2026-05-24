Matt Miazga News: Delivers assist in victory

Miazga assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-2 victory versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Miazga picked up his first direct contribution of the 2026 season, completing the final pass before Evander's dribbling run from midfield that resulted in the hosts' fourth goal against Orlando. The center-back also tied for the team lead with six clearances, continuing a string of solid defensive performances. The attacking involvement was a rare occurrence for him, as his value typically comes from his work at the back. Since returning from a leg injury in early May, he has regained consistency in both playing time and defensive output.