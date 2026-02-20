Matt Miazga News: Not included on injury report
Miazga (leg) is back in contention to play ahead of the 2026 season opener versus Atlanta given his absence from the player availability report.
Miazga's injury was handled with caution during the preseason, so he may still not see a lot of minutes on the field. Still, he could eventually regain a starting role at center-back, challenging Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund and Miles Robinson for playing time.
