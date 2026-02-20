Matt Miazga headshot

Matt Miazga News: Not included on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Miazga (leg) is back in contention to play ahead of the 2026 season opener versus Atlanta given his absence from the player availability report.

Miazga's injury was handled with caution during the preseason, so he may still not see a lot of minutes on the field. Still, he could eventually regain a starting role at center-back, challenging Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund and Miles Robinson for playing time.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Miazga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Miazga See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 18, 2024