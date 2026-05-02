Matt Miazga News: On bench Saturday

Miazga (leg) is back on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Chicago Fire.

Miazga has been cleared to see action after resuming training in late April following a three-game inactivity period. He should be in contention for a greater role in the future, challenging Nick Hagglund, Kyle Smith and Andrei Chirila in central defense. The 30-year-old racked up 13 clearances but failed to earn a clean sheet over his previous four league performances.