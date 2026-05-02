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Matt Miazga News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Miazga (leg) is back on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Chicago Fire.

Miazga has been cleared to see action after resuming training in late April following a three-game inactivity period. He should be in contention for a greater role in the future, challenging Nick Hagglund, Kyle Smith and Andrei Chirila in central defense. The 30-year-old racked up 13 clearances but failed to earn a clean sheet over his previous four league performances.

Matt Miazga
FC Cincinnati
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