Matt Miazga News: Solid defensively in return

Miazga generated one tackle (zero won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Chicago Fire.

Miazga made his return from the leg injury that had kept him out of the last three games, coming off the bench to help his side defensively after they were reduced to 10 men. The center back delivered a solid display in his 24 minute cameo, registering one tackle, two interceptions, three clearances and one block, with his side not conceding during those minutes.