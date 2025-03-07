Matt O'Riley Injury: Knee issue nagging

O'Riley (knee) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Fulham, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. [Matt] O'Riley is over his illness but we have to be careful of a small knee issue he has so we will see how training is today [Friday]. [Lewis] Dunk is getting closer but won't be an option in this game.

O'Riley is a doubt Saturday despite overcoming an illness. The midfielder is still nursing a knee injury. It's unclear if it's the same knee he had issues with earlier in the season, but O'Riley hasn't played in each of the last three matches, including being left out entirely against Newcastle in the FA Cup.