Matt O'Riley headshot

Matt O'Riley Injury: Should be available against Forrest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

O'Riley (knee) is in contention for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forrest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, according to Johnny Cantor.

O'Riley has been training over the break and is likely to be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Forrest. This is good news for the team since the midfielder remains a key player, despite not starting in any of his last four appearances for Brighton.

Matt O'Riley
Brighton & Hove Albion
